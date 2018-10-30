Okay candy people, our #Abc7Mornings team put together this #Halloween candy bracket for you. Fill it out and send me a tweet back with which candy won! (The only acceptable answer is @reeses 😉) Please share with friends! pic.twitter.com/gkxPetsrFN — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) October 30, 2018

This is hilarious. And hurtful. Cause @reeses went out so early. R.I.P. G.O.A.T. https://t.co/3iCFaWBfq6 — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) October 30, 2018

