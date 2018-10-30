HALLOWEEN

ABC7 Mornings crew issues Halloween candy bracket challenge

The ABC7 Mornings Candy Bracket is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
What's your favorite Halloween candy? Do you think it stands up to the competition?

The ABC7 Mornings crew issued a candy bracket challenge. Fill it out and tweet back to Reggie to participate.

RELATED: San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018

"Okay candy people, our #Abc7Mornings team put together this #Halloween candy bracket for you. Fill it out and send me a tweet back with which candy won! (The only acceptable answer is @reeses ) Please share with friends!"
