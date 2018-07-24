FOOD & DRINK

Hankering for frozen desserts? Here are Vallejo's top 3 options

La Michoacana. | Photo: Lisa T./Yelp

By Hoodline
With temperatures reaching the mid-80s or above every day, who couldn't use a break for a frozen treat?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top frozen treat sources in Vallejo, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Liled's Candy Kitchen



Photo: Lina L./Yelp

Topping the list is Liled's Candy Kitchen. Located at 1318 Tennessee St., the candy store and ice cream parlor is the highest rated frozen treat spot in Vallejo, boasting 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers love the mom and pop shop's great service and house-made ice cream flavors, like raspberry cheesecake and English toffee.

2. La Michoacana



Photo: Lien D./Yelp

Next up is La Michoacana, situated at 504 Broadway St. With 4.5 stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and Mexican dessert parlor has proven to be a local favorite for its affordable prices and the specialty fruit popsicles called paleta, available in plenty of flavors including pineapple, guava and soursop.

3. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt



Photo: Celina A./Yelp

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, located at 972 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Suite G, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving this outpost of the national self-serve yogurt chain 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews.

Yelpers give Menchie's high marks for its variety of rotating flavors, like the pineapple Dole whip, and the impressive array of topping choices.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineVallejo
FOOD & DRINK
The lunch aquatic: San Francisco's top 5 seafood spots
Top 5 places to celebrate National Tequila Day in San Francisco
SF Eats: Chullo Nepali Indian Cuisine shutters, Divisadero Thai spot rebrands, more
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland BART stabbing suspect to make court appearance
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
$522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket in San Jose
Pickax-wielding vandal destroys Trump's star on Walk of Fame
Here's how a BART rider helped police catch the dangerous stabbing suspect
April the giraffe is officially pregnant again
Audit: DMV worker slept on the job for 4 years
VIDEO: Bear family splashes around in SoCal backyard
Show More
Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
African-American man kicked out of Bay Area store after trying on hats with his family
Judge in Manafort's Virginia trial asks prosecutors to avoid mentioning collusion
American hostage mom Caitlan Coleman leaves Canada, returns to US with children
Federal agents arrest NXIVM co-founder
More News