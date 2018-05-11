FOOD & DRINK

Happy Lemon bubble tea shop opens new San Jose location

Photo: Serena L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bubble tea, juice, and smoothie spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Happy Lemon, the new arrival is located at 311 N. Capitol Ave., Suite C in a shopping center directly across the street from Capitol Square Mall.

Happy Lemon specializes in a unique boba derivative known as salted-cheese tea -- an infusion of nine different teas mixed together with whipped cream, milk, and cream cheese, then topped with rock salt.

Consuming cream cheese with your tea may sound a little strange, but the black tea with salted cheese is one of the establishment's best sellers, and it's quickly gaining popularity in the U.S., according to The Mercury News.
Oolong milk tea with salted cheese, crystal boba and tapioca boba. | Photo: Maria B./Yelp

Other items on the menu include milk tea and lemon yakult smoothies, and lemon yogurt with QQ jelly (tapioca pearls and nata de caco).

The new arrival received an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

"Love this location. The staff was very friendly and welcoming. Drinks were made super fast and tasted very good, wrote Yelper Ilovetoyelp I. "We got the green tea with salted cheese, which tasted much better than other locations. We will definitely come back and try other drinks."

Connie D. noted, "My favorite Happy Lemon by far! Service is quick and plenty of parking! Drinks are well made and the staff are very friendly. I'll definitely be here often."

Happy Lemon is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News