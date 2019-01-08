SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --A restaurant that's been a South Bay staple for more than four decades is closing Tuesday.
There was a big crowd at Harry's Hofbrau in San Jose Monday night. Today is its last day after 42 years of serving customers heaping plates of meat and potatoes.
Harry's Hofbrau other Bay Area locations in Redwood City and San Leandro will remain open.