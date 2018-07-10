Harvest Wheat Field Bakery rolls into the Inner Richmond

FOOD & DRINK

A new bakery has opened its doors in the Inner Richmond. Called Harvest Wheat Field Bakery, the newcomer is located at 431 Clement St. (between Fifth and Sixth Avenues) in the location formerly held by Alex Bakery.

We announced the plans for this new bakery last month and today, we can confirm it's officially open for business.

The Asian bakery offers an assortment of pastries and breads, including a ham and egg bun ($1.25), fruit tarts ($2.85), flower style cake ($1.50), dinner rolls ($1.65), a chocolate cake roll ($1,75) and many others.

With a four-star rating out of two Yelp reviews so far, the new bakery has gotten a good response.

Andrea G., who reviewed the new spot on July 8, wrote, "This place has been opened for a week with a pretty wide selection of pastries. Pastries are placed in display cases with loaves of different breads on top."

Yelper Matt G. added, "I did buy a vanilla-cream loaf cake for $4.50 for a later treat. I had mixed reactions on many of pastries from here. But the vanilla-cream cake is by far one of my favorites, because the cake has a nice texture, moist and the perfect amount of cream."

For Harvest Wheat Field Bakery's operating hours, call 415-668-1888.
