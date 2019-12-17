Food & Drink

Holiday Snacks with Half the Sugar, All the Love

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a reason many of us pack on the weight over the holidays. There's a lot of feasting and snacking going on at company parties and family gatherings. In this segment of Modern Mom, Bay Area healthy eating advocate and cookbook author Jennifer Tyler Lee shares 3 simple tips for a healthier holiday season.

1. Make veggies festive. Check out Lee's Festive Snack Tray featuring snap peas for the Christmas tree, blueberries and cherry tomatoes for the lights and ornaments and popcorn for snow.

2. Sweeten Naturally. Check out Lee's Peppermint Bark Brownies. Recipe available for free with pre-order of Lee's new cookbook, "Half the Sugar, All the Love."

3. Re-think Your Drink. Check out Lee's Pomegranate Mocktail that has only a tiny amount of sugar but lots of fizz and fun.

