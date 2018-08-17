FOOD & DRINK

Heart surgeon celebrates birthday with blood-pumping heart cake

EMBED </>More Videos

A New York heart surgeon celebrated his birthday with a heart unlike any of those he's operated on throughout his career: one made almost entirely of cake yet still able to pump blood. (Katherine Dey at Deviant Desserts, LLC/Storyful)

Danny Clemens
VICTOR, NY --
A New York heart surgeon celebrated his birthday with a heart unlike any of those he's operated on throughout his career: one made almost entirely of cake yet still able to pump blood.

The anatomically correct cake was designed by Katherine Dey of Deviant Desserts, who crafted an aorta, pulmonary arteries and other features out of modeling chocolate so that the cake creation would impress the seasoned heart surgeon.

The red velvet cake was also loaded with a series of tubes that pumped boiled-berry "blood" in the style of an actual human heart.

It took a total of four days to build the heart, Dey said: two days to design the pump and armature and an additional two days to bake, sculpt and paint the heart.



Judging by the heart surgeon's reaction, Dey's days of work paid off.

"This is amazing! Look at it go! It's pumping!" the surgeon said upon seeing the cake, which was commissioned by his coworkers.

"The patient is going to survive!" he enthusiastically added when the heart began to pump its faux blood.

The heart cake is the latest in a string of anatomically inspired cakes from Deviant Deserts: they've also made brain cakes, eyeballs and even a placenta cake.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbuzzworthyfun stuffwhat's trendingcakebakingbirthdayu.s. & world
Related
Take a bite out of this grossly delicious cockroach cake
Artist creates incredibly life-like, and sometime terrifying, cakes
FOOD & DRINK
SF Eats: Blue Bottle targets SoMa, City Counter to close, Wagyu beef restaurant on its way, more
HEALTH WARNING: Many baby foods contain harmful metals
Bubble tea spot Identitea makes its debut in the Mission
Suppenkuche, Biergarten owners debut German beer hall Radhaus at Fort Mason
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Hundreds pay tribute to fallen CHP officer at memorial service
Oakland Ghost Ship trial likely early next year
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
VIDEOS: Fallen CHP officer honored at Vacaville memorial by family, friends
Man accused of stealing CHP vehicle, Sacramento students' bus arrested
VIDEO: Adorable mountain lion cubs live, play in Sonoma
East Bay congressman says he may run for president in 2020
Show More
Teen who pushed friend off bridge charged
Holy Fire: Suspect's arraignment suspended after bizarre outbursts
7 reasons why black cats rule
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
VIDEO: Man takes on parking gate - parking gate wins
More News