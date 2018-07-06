Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries

From a sushi shop to two new cafes, read on for a list of the newest businesses to arrive in this part of town.
Sushi Go Go
2176 Kittredge St.
Photo: SuLing L./Yelp
Sushi Go Go is a Japanese spot that offers sushi, poke and more.
Menu offerings include nigiri pieces and sushi rolls, like the JP roll with cooked shrimp and cucumber topped with eel and eel sauce; the salmon turbo roll with spicy salmon, scallion and cucumber topped with salmon tobiko; and the rainbow roll with crab and avocado topped with assorted fish.
Additionally, you'll also find two kinds of sushi burritos and five variations of the rice bowl. Round out your meal with cheesecake, a Japanese cream puff or some green tea mochi ice cream.
Yelp users are excited about Sushi Go Go, which currently holds five stars out of 10 reviews on the site.
Yelper Zoey L., who reviewed Sushi Go Go on June 6, wrote, "The food is so fresh and they have good service. Nice place! I will keep ordering it in the future."
Zhao A. noted, "Fresh sushi, nice location, good service. Try it out and you will see. This will be one of my favorite places to go now."
Sushi Go Go is open from noon-11:30 p.m. daily.
Ddc Cafe
2017 Shattuck Ave.
Sweet and sour fish. | Photo: Ivonnie S./Yelp
DDC cafe is a Hong Kong-style cafe and Chinese spot.
According to its website, the new arrival "is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients."
The expansive menu offers a ton of options, from wonton soup and kung pao fish to mapo tofu, shrimp chow mein and more. Wash it all down with HK style milk tea, yin yang (half coffee and half milk tea), red bean ice or one of the specialty drinks on the menu. (See the full menu here.)
DDC cafe's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews indicates positive attention.
Yelper Michelle C., who reviewed DDC cafe on June 6, wrote, "Friendly staff, delicious spicy fish stew and pretty good baked pork rice although we might get slightly less cheese next time. Overall will definitely come back to try more dishes."
Cindy W. noted, "Reminded me of my mom's cooking back home. The employees were very friendly and attentive; our waiter was very responsive and made sure that we were satisfied with our meal. Food came out very quickly and hot."
Yelper Leanne C. wrote, "Food comes out fast and everything has been really tasty! Portions are big as well, perfect for doing family style. I would definitely order all of these dishes again. My only criticism is that the Szechuan fish could have been spicier."
DDC cafe is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Gold Leaf Cafe
1947 Martin Luther King Jr Way
Latte and a veggie pastry - total around $8. | Photo: Cassie Z./Yelp
Gold Leaf Cafe serves coffee, tea and more.
The newcomer to Downtown, located across the street from Trader Joe's, offers a variety of espresso drinks and pastries from Firebrand Artisan Breads, like cookies and pretzel cheese buns.
The space doesn't have wifi, but it does have a ton of books for you to check out while you relax. According to a sign, customers can can either read books in the store or purchase them to go, where all the proceeds are donated to local organizations.
Yelp users are excited about Gold Leaf Cafe, which currently holds five stars out of 21 reviews on the site.
Yelper Cassie Z., who reviewed Gold Leaf Cafe on June 6, wrote, "It's a super homey, cutely-decorated space that has no Wifi. But at the same time, this encourages more reading and socializing as opposed to being constantly glued to our phones and laptops."
Megha T. noted, "Was tempted to knock off a star for not having a WiFi (a must imo at any Bay Area coffee shop) but this place is fantastic and will soon become one of my favorite places to go and work for a few hours."
Gold Leaf Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.