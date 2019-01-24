Here are downtown San Mateo's 3 newest businesses to open

Sajj Mediterranean
251 E. Third Ave.
Photo: Michelle C./Yelp
First, Sajj Mediterranean has opened its seventh Bay Area location (not including its food trucks).
The fast-casual chain allows for customized wraps, pitas and bowls, using main ingredients like falafel and chicken shawarma, plus unlimited spreads and toppings. Each entree comes served with a complimentary lentil soup. Additional menu items include fries, pita chips and an unusual chocolate hummus.
SAJJ Mediterranean currently holds 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp, indicating excellent feedback thus far.
Yelper Mia S., who reviewed SAJJ Mediterranean on January 1, wrote, "I like this place for several reasons: The food is locally sourced and fresh. Lots of variety of fillings for bowl or wrap. So many different sauces and dips."
And Tiffany Y. added, "Their setup is very similar to Chipotle and other grab and go places. Food is served very quickly and there are tons of toppings available for your meal choice. I enjoyed how tasty and fresh their food was."
Sajj Mediterranean is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Y Salon & Spa
241 S. San Mateo Drive
Photo: Y Salon & Spa/Yelp
Next, Y Salon & Spa is another new addition. Services include men's and women's cuts and coloring, pedicures and manicures, facials, waxing and massage. Appointments can be made online.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Y Salon & Spa has been getting positive attention.
Ellie W. noted, "This has got to be my best pedicure and manicure experience yet. They recently opened this month, brand spanking new facility that is both beautiful and modern. The staff were all so kind and really take care of you."
Yelper Maggie H. wrote, "Had crazy banding from my DIY bleach job at home that Yvonne was able to get rid of. She also did full highlights, a high lift color and toned it to a cool platinum. Totally worth the money spent."
Y Salon & Spa is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Thonglor Thai Bistro
173 E. Fourth Ave.
Photo: Thonglor Thai Bistro/Yelp
Finally, Thonglor Thai Bistro has opened in the former Thai Satay space.
It offers mostly-familiar Thai dishes like pad Thai, tom yum soup and papaya salad. There are also seafood specialties, including a spicy catfish fillet and jumbo prawns in a coconut and curry sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.) The restaurant offers both takeout and delivery.
The new bistro currently holds 3.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper David K. wrote, "In this unassuming, neighborhood Thai restaurant in downtown San Mateo, you'll find an austere decor and clean, delicious dishes. Given the clientele, you certainly won't find nearly the level of spice or pungency as you would in authentic Thai cooking, but everything here is certainly good for what it is."
And Yelper David F. said, "This place is great. Authentic Thai food with friendly service."
Thonglor Thai Bistro is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays and noon-3 p.m. on weekends. For dinner, it's open 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.