Here are Oakland's top 3 jazz and blues spots

1. Cafe Van Kleef
Topping the list is Cafe Van Kleef. Located at 1621 Telegraph Ave., the cocktail bar and art gallery is the highest rated jazz and blues venue in Oakland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 828 reviews on Yelp.
Resembling an old basement filled with dusty antiques, this joint features artists like Dave Rocha, Cold Soul and Lisa Marie Johnston. The place never charges a cover, and the bar offers an assortment of beers plus different variations on the classic greyhound using fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice.
2. The Sound Room
Next up is The Sound Room, situated at 2147 Broadway (between 21st and 22nd streets). With 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, this haunt is a proven local favorite.
"Great place to see a show," Yelper John N. said. "The place is intimate and small so every seat is good. The food and drinks are very affordable and they serve throughout the show. It's a nonprofit organization, and you can see that everyone is stepping in and supporting the venue. They've created a solid community feel."
3. Geoffreys Inner Circle
Geoffrey's Inner Circle is another go-to, with four stars out of 35 Yelp reviews. The club is best known for its Sunday evening performances, modest prices on cover and dinner, and old-school vibes.
In 2015, owner Geoffrey Pete accepted the Pillar award at the Ninth Annual Oakland Indie Awards, which recognized the establishment as a local business with "deep roots" in the community making important contributions to Oakland's arts and culture. And this past April, marking its 25th year in business, City Council named Geoffrey's "a historic institution in the city's Black Arts & Business District."
Head over to 410 14th St. (between Broadway and Franklin streets) to see for yourself.