Here are the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in San Mateo

New Thai Elephant. | Photo: Susan C./Yelp

Interested in getting the lowdown on the newest businesses to open in San Mateo? From a tea spot to a microblading studio, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to debut near you.

New Thai Elephant





Photo: Lisa C./Yelp

New to 200 S. B St. in Central Business District is New Thai Elephant, a Thai spot.

This new eatery sources seasonal and local ingredients for its menu offerings, which features an assortment of starters and salads, noodle dishes, fried rice and more.

Look for dishes like beef ball noodle soups with spinach or watercress, chicken and pumpkin curry with Thai basil or pineapple fried rice. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Sharetea





Photo: Sharetea/Yelp

Sharetea is a spot to score coffee and tea and more, that recently opened at 60 E. 31st Ave. at the Hillsdale Shopping Center.

The cafe offers a variety of fruit, milk, mousse and blended teas, with flavors like taro pearl, ginger and mango. There's a selection of toppings to customize your drink, too, like aloe vera, herb jelly, ice cream and more.

Microblading Bay Area




Photo: Microblading Bay Area/Yelp

Microblading Bay Area is a permanent makeup and tattoo removal service spot, that recently opened its doors at 1100 Park Place, Suite 80 in Bay Meadows.

This new business is located inside Salon KAVI, and comes from owner Karla Pelaez-Barrick, who has more than 15 years of experience in the "beauty industry and medical field," according the shop's website.

Services include microblading, also referred to as eyebrow embroidery or 3D brows, and tattoo removal. (Check out the full lineup here.)
