FOOD & DRINK

Here are the 4 freshest new eateries to open in Sunnyvale

Photo: My Indian Pizza/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the freshest new eateries in Sunnyvale? From a vegetarian Indian joint to a fast-casual bakery, read on to see the newest businesses to arrive near you.

Radhe Chaat



Photo: Sara B./Yelp

Radhe Chaat is an all-veggie Indian spot that recently opened at 934 E. El Camino Real in Raynor.

It's the third outlet from the local vegetarian mini-chain. It specializes in Southern Indian cuisine, from states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Various fried street snacks, like vada and poori, are available, as are roti, thali, biryani and more. Various sweet lassi are among the drinks highlights.

Paris Baguette



Photo: Kathy O./Yelp

Paris Baguette is a bakery and patisserie that recently opened at 598 E. El Camino Real, Suite 1 in Ortega. The South Korea-based chain has more than 3,700 locations worldwide, including more than 10 in Northern California.

Customers serve themselves from shelves of croissants, sandwiches, pastries and other desserts, then order drinks like coffee and tea from the checkout counter.

AG Beer and Wine Garden



Photo: Melissa M./Yelp

AG Beer and Wine Garden recently opened its doors at 502 Ross Drive in Lakewood.

It is at once a Mediterranean restaurant, a sports bar and a beer hall. The menu has mostly Greek specialties, like spanakopita, souvlaki pita and beef moussaka. There are also many seafood dishes, plus burgers and pasta.

Around the the sports-tuned TVs, patrons sip German and Czech pilsners, wheat beers and wine.

My Indian Pizza



Photo: My Indian Pizza/Yelp

A newcomer to Sunnyvale West, My Indian Pizza is a new fusion pizza joint that's located at 939 W. Elcamino Real, Suite 112.

The pizzeria makes its dough and sauces in-house and offers Indian, Italian and fusion pizza styles. Build your own or select from signature offerings like the vegetable curry pizza or the tandoori chicken. The cheese is vegetarian-friendly (i.e. rennet-free), as are sides like Indian garlic bread and a curry puff roll. (Find the full menu here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSunnyvale
FOOD & DRINK
Find the secret entrance to new SoMa small-plates speakeasy The Pawn Shop
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco recalled due to listeria
3 new spots to score Japanese eats in San Jose
Get to know the freshest new businesses to debut in Pleasanton
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman with MS speaks out after dog feces smeared over handicap placard
Lawsuit: School district turned blind eye to sex assault accusations
SF residents rent rooms out by hour to cover rent, mortgage
2020 Democratic presidential field starts taking shape
Bay Area federal workers return to work
Midwest braces for polar plunge as Bay Area enjoys mild temps
CPUC votes to allow PG&E bankruptcy loans
Strike authorization vote called for Oakland teachers
Show More
The Golden Gate Bridge: Birthplace of mandatory hard hats
Getting a Real ID turns into ordeal for Bay Area man
Trump accepts Pelosi's invitation to deliver State of the Union address
4 officers wounded, 1 injured in shooting in SE Houston
Alleged driver arrested after SFSU student killed in SoCal hit-and-run
More News