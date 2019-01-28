Here are the 4 freshest new eateries to open in Sunnyvale

Radhe Chaat
Photo: Sara B./Yelp
Radhe Chaat is an all-veggie Indian spot that recently opened at 934 E. El Camino Real in Raynor.
It's the third outlet from the local vegetarian mini-chain. It specializes in Southern Indian cuisine, from states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Various fried street snacks, like vada and poori, are available, as are roti, thali, biryani and more. Various sweet lassi are among the drinks highlights.
Paris Baguette
Photo: Kathy O./Yelp
Paris Baguette is a bakery and patisserie that recently opened at 598 E. El Camino Real, Suite 1 in Ortega. The South Korea-based chain has more than 3,700 locations worldwide, including more than 10 in Northern California.
Customers serve themselves from shelves of croissants, sandwiches, pastries and other desserts, then order drinks like coffee and tea from the checkout counter.
AG Beer and Wine Garden
Photo: Melissa M./Yelp
AG Beer and Wine Garden recently opened its doors at 502 Ross Drive in Lakewood.
It is at once a Mediterranean restaurant, a sports bar and a beer hall. The menu has mostly Greek specialties, like spanakopita, souvlaki pita and beef moussaka. There are also many seafood dishes, plus burgers and pasta.
Around the the sports-tuned TVs, patrons sip German and Czech pilsners, wheat beers and wine.
My Indian Pizza
Photo: My Indian Pizza/Yelp
A newcomer to Sunnyvale West, My Indian Pizza is a new fusion pizza joint that's located at 939 W. Elcamino Real, Suite 112.
The pizzeria makes its dough and sauces in-house and offers Indian, Italian and fusion pizza styles. Build your own or select from signature offerings like the vegetable curry pizza or the tandoori chicken. The cheese is vegetarian-friendly (i.e. rennet-free), as are sides like Indian garlic bread and a curry puff roll. (Find the full menu here.)