Here are Walnut Creek's top 5 Japanese spots

Ramen Hiroshi. | Photo: Natalie L./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Japanese spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Walnut Creek, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Ramen Hiroshi




Photo: Sarah C./Yelp

Topping the list is Ramen Hiroshi. Located at 1633 Bonanza St., the spot to score ramen and more is the highest rated Japanese restaurant in Walnut Creek, boasting four stars out of 918 reviews on Yelp.

2. Toyo Sushi




Photo: Shan F./Yelp

Next up is Toyo Sushi, situated at 2865 Ygnacio Valley Road With four stars out of 373 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. KoJa Kitchen




Photo: Sean H./Yelp

Parkmead's KoJa Kitchen, located at 1550 Olympic Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean and Japanese spot four stars out of 331 reviews.

4. Kana Sushi




Photo: Burneebayar G./Yelp

Kana Sushi, a sushi bar, is another go-to, with four stars out of 299 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1280 D Newell Ave. to see for yourself.

5. House of Sake




Photo: Pedram M./Yelp

Last but not least, there's House of Sake, which has earned four stars out of 240 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Japanese spot at 313 N. Civic Drive
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
