Sips with Spencer

Learn what it takes to become a sommelier from the Wine Director of One Market in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you love wine tasting, vineyard hopping, and grapes galore, tune in to Sips with Spencer on ABC7. Every weekend, Spencer Christian will take you on a journey through some of the best wine destinations in the world and highlight the captivating stories behind each property. In this segment, Spencer keeps up with top Bay Area sommelier, Tonya Pitts!

With breathtaking views, farm-to-table dishes, and expertly curated wine lists, One Market sets the standard for luxurious dining in San Francisco. As the Sommelier & Wine Director for One Market, Tonya Pitts has been active in the food and beverage industry for over 20 years. She uses her vast food and wine knowledge, passion, and sophisticated palate to create exceptional pairings that keep patrons coming back for more. Be sure to say hi to Tonya the next time you visit One Market!

One Market Address
1 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94105

Go here for more information on Tonya Pitts.

Go here for more information on One Market.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscosips with spencerfoodwinewine industry
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIPS WITH SPENCER
EPIC Steak puts Spencer's wine skills to the test
Groth is home to 100-point Cabernet Sauvignon
An inside look at the Chateau La Cresta restaurant
4 common wine myths debunked
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News