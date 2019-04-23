SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you love wine tasting, vineyard hopping, and grapes galore, tune in to Sips with Spencer on ABC7. Every weekend, Spencer Christian will take you on a journey through some of the best wine destinations in the world and highlight the captivating stories behind each property. In this segment, Spencer keeps up with top Bay Area sommelier, Tonya Pitts!
With breathtaking views, farm-to-table dishes, and expertly curated wine lists, One Market sets the standard for luxurious dining in San Francisco. As the Sommelier & Wine Director for One Market, Tonya Pitts has been active in the food and beverage industry for over 20 years. She uses her vast food and wine knowledge, passion, and sophisticated palate to create exceptional pairings that keep patrons coming back for more. Be sure to say hi to Tonya the next time you visit One Market!
One Market Address
1 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Go here for more information on Tonya Pitts.
Go here for more information on One Market.
Learn what it takes to become a sommelier from the Wine Director of One Market in SF
SIPS WITH SPENCER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More