Here's which Thanksgiving foods will be allowed on plane

Want to bring your own turkey to Thanksgiving? Or take home some of Mom's home-cooked meal after? Here's a rundown from the TSA about what foods you can carry onto a plane.Turkey, dry stuffing, bread, baked potatoes and baked goods like pies are clear for take-off.But any sauces and mashed potatoes are considered "spreadable" foods and must follow the 3-1-1 liquid rule. That means you can only bring 3.4 ounces on board in a 1-quart-sized, zip-top bag.