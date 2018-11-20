THANKSGIVING

Here's which Thanksgiving foods will be allowed on plane

EMBED </>More Videos

Want to take home some of Mom's home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner? Here's what you can and can't take with you on the plane. (Shutterstock photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Want to bring your own turkey to Thanksgiving? Or take home some of Mom's home-cooked meal after? Here's a rundown from the TSA about what foods you can carry onto a plane.

VIRAL CHALLENGE: Ask mom how to microwave a turkey

Turkey, dry stuffing, bread, baked potatoes and baked goods like pies are clear for take-off.

But any sauces and mashed potatoes are considered "spreadable" foods and must follow the 3-1-1 liquid rule. That means you can only bring 3.4 ounces on board in a 1-quart-sized, zip-top bag.

For more stories and videos related to Thanksgiving, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodair travelairplaneTSAairport securitythanksgivingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THANKSGIVING
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Trump spares Thanksgiving turkey in annual ceremony
Fun facts about the turkey pardoning ceremony
More thanksgiving
FOOD & DRINK
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
SF Eats: Poke on Pierce opens in the Marina, Gyro Grub eyes SF locations, more
From borscht to bigos: 4 top options for budget-friendly Eastern European eats in San Francisco
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Body found in Alviso Marina ID'd as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Health officials say don't eat romaine lettuce
California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia
Camp Fire smoke causing delays at SFO
Trump spares Thanksgiving turkey in annual ceremony
Bear mom watches officers rescue her baby
Show More
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
Cable cars reopen, Alcatraz remains closed due to air quality
Will there be acid rain in the Bay Area?
Camp Fire: Rain could hamper search for victims in Butte County
Flower vendor sues Riverside County Sheriff's Department after arrest
More News