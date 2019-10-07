Hestan Vineyards brings culinary innovation to the Napa Valley

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Perched on the eastern slopes of the Napa Valley, Hestan Vineyards expands 110 acres of land blanketed with five carefully tended wine varietals. Much like the family's cookware inventions, Hestan Vineyards was born from the culinary passion of Stanley Cheng and his wife, Helen. In the 1970s, Stanley pioneered hard-anodized cookware to improve cooking indoors and outside.The Hestan family's love of food and innovation has flowed into their winemaking. With their team of skilled vintners, chefs, and engineers, Hestan Vineyards continues to celebrate food and wine by curating culinary inventions, along with quality bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec.Hestan Vineyards6548 Washington StYountville, CA 94599