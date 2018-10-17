FOOD & DRINK

High-end Italian restaurant Prairie debuts in former Hog & Rocks spot

By Hoodline
If you've got Italian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 3431 19th St. in the Mission, the newcomer is called Prairie.

Featuring "rustic Italian fare" with influences from Roman, Campanian and Californian cuisines, Prairie is the latest venture by chef/owner Anthony Strong, who was previously a chef at Locanda.

The restaurant's menu is designed for sharing, with a selection of appetizers, salads, pastas, and charcoal-grilled veggie, meat and seafood dishes. Pasta options include rice cakes "al forno" with chanterelles, pine nuts and red hawk; gulf shrimp and burrata tortellini with Calabrian chili and celery soffritto; and buttered tagliatelle with cutting board sugo and red cow parmigiano. While the grill serves up selections like roasted eggplant with Early Girl tomatoes; and Berkshire spare ribs topped with a Calabrian rub. (Find the full menu here.)

Prairie has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Dave L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 13, wrote, "If you go to an Anthony Strong restaurant, you better try multiple pastas. Malfadini with ragu was a solid classic pasta with ragu. We finished off dinner with the lamb blade chops, which were perfectly seasoned and cooked."

And Annie T. wrote, "The shrimp and burrata tortelli is life changing. It tasted like lobster (which I think is a good thing). So delicious. Must order!"

Head on over to check it out: Prairie is open from 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 5:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
