'HoDaLa' Brings Taiwanese Eats To Little Russia

Photo: Johnny H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Residents of the Outer Richmond now have a new option for Taiwanese cuisine--HoDaLa has moved into the former Chicken'licious Noodle spot (5801 Geary Blvd.) which closed last fall.

The restaurant specializes in Taiwanese-style bites, noodle dishes and rice plates. On the menu, expect see small plates like kimchi pork belly steamed buns, deep-fried mac and cheese balls, and stir-fried preserved eggs with sweet potato leaves.

For entrees, look for dishes such as braised beef noodle soup; rice noodle soup with mushrooms, pork and dried shrimp; and fried chicken over rice.
Pork belly steamed buns. | Photo: Zack W./Yelp

Rounding things out: a selection of Taiwanese and American beers, fruit teas and milk teas with taro, grass jelly and matcha.

With a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, HoDaLa is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Armando C., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, said he "was pretty impressed with the food quality. I tried the stir-fried mi fun rice noodles and it was great. I've tried other Taiwanese restaurants, and as a fan of Taiwanese food, I would consider this one as one of the best restaurants around."

Tiffany L. described it as "the most Taiwanese Taiwanese restaurant I've ever seen in the Bay. Also, one of the best. They're still at their soft opening, so they'll add more items to their menu later on," she said, noting that HoDaLa has "a really cute snack bar at the front, and the candies are for sale."

HoDaLa is open daily from noon-3pm, on Friday and Saturday from 5pm-11pm, and from 5pm-10pm Sunday-Thursday.
