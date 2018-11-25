HOLIDAY

How long does leftover turkey last? Your guide to leftover holiday food safety

EMBED </>More Videos

For many families, it's a time-honored tradition to get crafty with leftovers in the days following a big holiday meal, but leftovers don't last forever. Here's what to know about leftover food safety. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
The joyful indulgence of a holiday meal doesn't necessarily end when everybody gets up from the table; it's a time-honored tradition to dig back into your leftovers in the days following a big holiday or even to give them new life as sandwiches or casseroles.

Leftovers, though, don't last forever, and it's important to practice good food safety habits to prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses. As a general guideline, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services recommends eating or freezing turkey and other leftovers within three to four days. For Thanksgiving, which always falls on a Thursday, that means that properly refrigerated leftovers are good through Monday.

If you're not sure what to do with leftover turkey, visit FoodSafety.gov for a list of easy leftover turkey recipes.

Storing leftovers

After your big holiday meal, refrigerate your leftovers within two hours to prevent spoilage. Any perishable food left at room temperature for more than two hours should be considered unsafe and discarded.

Contrary to popular opinion, you shouldn't let leftovers cool to room temperature before refrigerating them, according to DHHS: "Leftovers should be placed in the refrigerator or freezer as soon as possible, even if they still have steam or heat coming off of them."

It's best to portion out leftovers into smaller servings and store them in shallow containers with a lid, DHSS recommends, so carve your turkey instead of storing a whole bird.

Reheating leftovers

When it comes time to feast on your leftovers, make sure that you reheat them thoroughly.

"Always test reheated leftovers in several places with a meat thermometer to be sure they reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit throughout. When reheating foods in the microwave, cover and rotate or stir foods once or twice during cooking," the USDA advises.

If you're reheating in the oven, the oven should be set to 325 degrees or higher, the agency added. Slow cookers and chafing dishes should not be used to reheat previously cooked dishes because they could keep food at an unsafe temperature for too long, though they can be used to keep already-reheated food warm during serving.

Freezing leftovers

Should you choose to freeze leftovers, your mileage will vary depending on the dish. The USDA's FoodKeeper app broadly advises consumers that leftover dishes containing meat, fish, poultry, or egg last two to three months in the freezer. Leftovers without meat, though, only last one to two months in the freezer.

SEE ALSO: Can I take a turkey on a plane? Holiday travel tips from TSA
EMBED More News Videos

From traveling with food to carrying on wrapped presents, these travel tips from TSA will make it a bit easier to get around this holiday season.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholidaychristmasthanksgivingcookingfood poisoningfood safetyTurkey
HOLIDAY
Turkeys on a plane: How to travel with food, presents for the holidays
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Christmas in the Park invites Camp Fire survivors to help with holiday tree lighting
The holiday season kicks off at Great America in Santa Clara
More holiday
FOOD & DRINK
Tainted romaine 'very likely' came from Monterey County, official says
What foods can you not do without this Thanksgiving?
Smoky skies may be impacting Dungeness crab sales
How to easily carve a turkey
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
San Ysidro port of entry closes as migrants march toward US border
Camp Fire: 100 percent containment reached in Butte County
Pacifica police respond to report of body in water
49ers release Reuben Foster after arrest for alleged domestic violence
VIDEO: Bear walks into Truckee CHP station
Warriors' Stephen Curry could resume team practice next week
Accuweather Forecast: Patchy morning fog with a sunny afternoon
Golden Gate Ferry boat towed to Larkspur after San Francisco crash
Show More
Driver dies, officer injured after CHP patrol unit is rear ended on Hwy 101 in Sausalito
White House report on climate change warns of worsening disasters
Turkeys on a plane: How to travel with food, presents for the holidays
Black Friday shopping becomes contact sport at Victoria's Secret
Why you could be paying more for online purchases this Cyber Monday
More News