FOOD & DRINK

'Holy Basil Phở' Debuts In Rockridge

Photo: Dang D./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're craving a fragrant, steaming bowl of soup, a recent opening is need-to-know; the new arrival to Rockridge, called Holy Basil Pho, is located at 5362 College Ave. (between Hudson St. and Manila Ave.).

The former owners of Chinese eatery Restaurant Chu decided a makeover was in order and rebooted the space as a vibrant new Vietnamese spot, according to Berkeleyside.

Menu items include an assortment of pho and rice bowls with seven different protein options. A variety of delicious appetizers are also available, such as beef carpaccio, basil lime chili wings and different spring roll combinations. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 14 Yelp reviews so far, Holy Basil Pho is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Sunil S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 3rd, said "the restaurant itself is really nice--very high ceilings and a lovely decor. The food itself was tasty and the portion sizes are very generous. We'll be back!"

Yelper Spencer L. said he'd "recommend coming here on any night of the week for some simple, satisfying Vietnamese food. The beef pho was excellent. The service was great, too, as the owner came by to check in on us. He made the experience feel more personal, but not intrusive as some restaurants have been like."

Holy Basil Pho is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am-2:30pm and from 4-9pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News