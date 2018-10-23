U.S. & WORLD

Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall

EMBED </>More Videos

More illnesses in salmonella outbreak. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 5, 2018.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. --
Kellogg's Honey Smacks is returning to shelves following a voluntarily recall after salmonella infected 100 people in 33 states.

The company announced on Monday the cereal will return next month in limited quantities with "a simpler, updated recipe." The company says production was moved to a "trusted and tested Kellogg-owned facility that has been reliably producing cereal for decades."
The recall was issued in June. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak were hospitalized.

Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldrecallcerealsalmonellafood
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
100 salmonella cases linked to Honey Smacks cereal
U.S. & WORLD
Meet Harriet, the singing donkey
Titanic replica to retrace path of original in 2022
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tonight
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Trader Joe's burritos recalled due to possible salmonella, listeria contamination
Score pizza and more at West Portal's new Captain Kona Cafe
SF Eats: Bi-Rite Cafe comes to Civic Center, Out The Dough heads to FiDi, more
Arsty augmented reality exhibit The Unreal Garden launches in SoMa
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fires at 2 Oakland construction sites under investigation
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Alameda DA will not charge BART officer involved in Oakland shooting
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tonight
Carr loves playing for Raiders even though not 'popular' to be one
Titanic replica to retrace path of original in 2022
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in house fire in San Francisco
Show More
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Sandra Day O'Connor says she has 'beginning stages of dementia'
AccuWeather Forecast: Cool now, warm weekend coming
PHOTOS: Duchess Meghan's tour style
Fire burns multiple floors of San Francisco high-rise
More News