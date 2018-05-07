FOOD & DRINK

Hong Kong-style cafe opens in Ingleside

Photo: K K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Hong Kong-style eatery has opened across the street from City College of San Francisco. Called Orchids Cafe, the new addition is located at 1031 Ocean Ave. (between Harold and Lee avenues) in Ingleside.

Diners can expect complimentary hot tea to accompany dishes like the salted egg and prawn fried rice, oxtail in red wine sauce and baked seafood over fried rice. Note: there is a $25 minimum for credit card purchases.

Orchids Cafe has earned an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

"I've been craving baked rice dishes since my trip to Hong Kong and Cafe Orchids really hit the spot," said Natalie L. "Usually places have too much rice and not enough cream, but this place got it just right. It was so good I ordered another two to go to bring back to my parents! Their soup dumplings are so juicy with a satisfying pop without burning my mouth with molten lava."

"Simple menu. Delicious food. Reasonably priced. Nice interior. Friendly staff," Yelper Shirlene K. summarized of the new spot on April 17.

"I had the baked pork chop with spaghetti," she said. "It was delicious and unlike at other restaurants, there's actually enough sauce to cover the spaghetti all the way through."

Orchids Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News