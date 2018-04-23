FOOD & DRINK

Hot club time machine: The Beehive opens in the Mission

Photo: Connie H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Seeking a new cocktail bar with an old soul?

The Beehive, a retro-styled restaurant, has opened at 842 Valencia St. (between 19th St. & Cunningham Pl.) in the Mission.

The new spot channels a 1960s party vibe, according to Eater SF. With Mad Men-era decor, a robust cocktail list and a musical selection that might keep Don Draper tapping his toes, a light menu includes Atomic Age bites like Swedish meatballs, savory and dessert fondues, and egg foo young fritters.

Unique cocktails evoke the iconography of the era: the Hound Dog (peanut-washed Bulleit bourbon, Oloroso vermouth, and caramelized banana) brings Elvis back to life and a Thunderbird (reposado tequila, passionfruit, Campari, bergamot thyme marmalade, lime and tonic) is a definite no-no for the designated driver.
The Bikini (Havana Club black, Mount Gay Black Barrel, coconut, pineapple, anchan chamomile falernum).

With three reviews on Yelp thus far, The Beehive currently has a five-star rating.

"Amazing drinks," said Andrew K., one of the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 21. "This place just opened and we decided to stop in for a post dinner drink. Staff is great. Decor is very 1960s. Had the Hound dog and Ipanema Gold, so tasty."

For Andy H.,"The Beehive is the most unique bar in the Mission. Don Draper here we come. The ambiance, drinks and bar bites are amazing. We went two nights in a row and tried four different drinks. The 'Tang' is already a favorite as are the Swedish meatballs."

The Beehive is open from 5 p.m.-midnight Monday-Wednesday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday, 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
