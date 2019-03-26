Hot dog hall of fame: 5 places in San Francisco to grab an all-American favorite

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog spots in San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt for hot dogs.
1. Rosamunde Sausage Grill
Photo: Ang M./Yelp
Topping the list is Lower Haight favorite Rosamunde Sausage Grill. Located at 545 Haight St. (Lower Haight between Steiner and Fillmore streets), Rosamunde is the most popular hot dog spot in San Francisco, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,594 reviews on Yelp.
This longtime favorite is known for crafting some of the best wursts in town, with more than a dozen options grilled to order andserved up on a fresh Kaiser roll. In addition to classic brats or beer sausages, you can sample exotic offerings like lamb merguez, duck, or wild boar.
2. Joe's Ice Cream
Photo: Kenzi R./Yelp
Next up is the Inner Richmond's Joe's Ice Cream, situated at 5420 Geary Blvd. (between 19th and 18th avenues). With four stars out of 814 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for its chili dogs, smothered in spicy beef chili and sprinkled with a generous helping of onions and cheddar cheese.
For those who'd rather something simpler, Joe's also serves standard hot dogs and Polish sausages -- and of course, ice cream for dessert.
3. Metro Caffe
Photo: Michael D./Yelp
The Lower Haight's Metro Caffe, located at 247 Fillmore St. (between Laussat and Haight streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 287 reviews.
Known for its classic American fare, like burgers and cheesesteaks, this Haight Street stalwart serves up a well-loved dog, split in two and griddled before being topped with the full complement of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. You can also score a corn dog, Polish sausage or chili cheese dog.
4. Sheboygan Bratwurst Stands
Photo: Ruby C./Yelp
Making the trek to Oracle Park? Yelpers' favorite hot dog vendor for Giants games is Sheboygan Bratwurst Stands, which boasts 4.5 stars out of 81 Yelp reviews.
A step above the standard hot dog, Sheboygan's brats are served with a hefty helping of grilled onions and sauerkraut on a steamed bun. Add a touch of spicy mustard, and you're ready to rock.
5. Dapper Dog
Photo: Sivilay T./Yelp
Finally, there's Dapper Dog, a Castro favorite with four stars out of 174 reviews. This creative hot doggery offers everything from a Reuben dog (with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing) to a banh mi dog (with pickled veggies, jalapeno and mayo), as well as classic New York- and Chicago-style dogs. They've got vegetarian options, too.
Stop by 417 Castro St. (between 18th and 17th streets) to hit it up the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
