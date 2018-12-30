BACON

How to celebrate National Bacon Day

How to celebrate National Bacon Day. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 30, 2018. (Shutterstock)

It is a very popular breakfast meat and today it is being officially recognized.

Today is National Bacon Day!

The folks who came up with the holiday suggest several ways to celebrate.

RELATED: Ohio State University installs bacon vending machine

There's the obvious -- eat dishes made with bacon.

But they also suggest watching movies starring actor Kevin Bacon or watching any movie with "bacon" in the title.

Bacon lovers - enjoy!
