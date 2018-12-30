How to celebrate National Bacon Day

It is a very popular breakfast meat and today it is being officially recognized.
Today is National Bacon Day!
The folks who came up with the holiday suggest several ways to celebrate.
RELATED: Ohio State University installs bacon vending machine
There's the obvious -- eat dishes made with bacon.
But they also suggest watching movies starring actor Kevin Bacon or watching any movie with "bacon" in the title.
Bacon lovers - enjoy!
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbaconbreakfastrecipe
foodu.s. & worldbaconbreakfastrecipe