FOOD & DRINK

How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner

How to cook the perfect Thanksgiving dinner (Shutterstock)

Do you need to cook the Thanksgiving dinner this year and don't know where to start? We have you covered. Just click the links below to find that perfect recipe that is sure to impress your family.

How to Cook a Turkey -- Recipes and Tips



How to Cook a Turkey

How to carve a turkey, plus a great stuffing recipe

How to brine a turkey

Spatchcock and deep-frying: 7 delicious ways to cook your turkey

Butter-Basted Herbed Turkey - Recipe

Pitmaker's tips for the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

Bistro Menil's Top Secret Turkey Brine

Traditional Side Dishes



3 easy-to-make Thanksgiving side dishes

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
Green Bean Casserole recipe
Jonathan's The Rub Green Bean Casserole

SWEET POTATOES RECIPES
Mashed sweet potato with herb-roasted pecans
Spiced Sweet Potato and Carrots

MASHED POTATOES RECIPES
Grandma's Country Mashed Potatoes - Recipe
Healthy Garlic-Sage Mashed Red Potatoes from My Smart Chef

STUFFING / DRESSING
Old-Fashioned Cornbread Dressing - Recipe
The great Thanksgiving debate: Is it dressing or stuffing?

Healthy Cranberry Sauce - Recipe

Unique Thanksgiving Recipes



Hot Cheetos Turkey

Reynolds Wrap releases Thanksgiving recipe for Glitter Turkey

7 unusual Thanksgiving dinner options

Represent your state at your Thanksgiving table with these creative recipes

Herbed Bread Dressing - Waffle style - Recipe

Gluten-free and vegan side dishes for your Thanksgiving table

Rice Krispies Turkey Legs

Dessert



PUMPKIN PIE RECIPES
HEALTHY HOLIDAY: Serve up a 'fully raw' pumpkin pie
Tropical Pumpkin Pie
Toffee Pumpkin Pie
Easy, No-Bake Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie - Recipe

APPLE PIE RECIPES
Dan's Mom's Apple Pie
Apple Rose Pie

Thanksgiving pecan pie

Apple Pandoro Bread Pudding

Turducken of Desserts: Pumpecapple Piecake - Recipe

Culinary school offers the top tips for perfect holiday pie

After Dinner



Ice cream company brings Thanksgiving flavors to dessert menu

5 awesome cookie recipes to show off at your holiday cookie party

Leftovers



Thanksgiving leftovers: How to turn them into new meals

Leftover Asian Turkey Lettuce Wraps - Recipe

Crockpot Leftover Turkey Chili - Recipe
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingholidayrecipehealthy recipes
FOOD & DRINK
Here's which Thanksgiving foods will be allowed on plane
SF Eats: Poke on Pierce opens in the Marina, Gyro Grub eyes SF locations, more
From borscht to bigos: 4 top options for budget-friendly Eastern European eats in San Francisco
Ice cream company offers unique Thanksgiving flavors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Body found in Alviso Marina ID'd as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Camp Fire smoke causing delays at SFO
Cable cars reopen, Alcatraz remains closed due to air quality
Will there be acid rain in the Bay Area?
Camp Fire: Rain could hamper search for victims in Butte County
Flower vendor sues Riverside County Sheriff's Department after arrest
Show More
Here's which Thanksgiving foods will be allowed on plane
Accuweather Forecast: Final day of unhealthy air, rain on the way
The best holiday ice rinks in the Bay Area
Trump says no new punitive measures against Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi murder
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
More News