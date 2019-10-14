How to assemble an Instagram-worthy cheese board

Did you know that California is the second largest cheese maker in the U.S.? In fact, California has been making cheese as long as it has been making wine! Real California Milk Cheeses are made with pride by local and regional makers, who offer a range of delicious, authentic and versatile cheeses. The key ingredient? Real California milk. In this episode, cheese educator Janet Fletcher shows Lizzie how to assemble the perfect cheese board.Janet Fletcher is the author or co-author of nearly 30 books on food and beverage, including Cheese & Wine and Cheese & Beer. Janet publishes the weekly Planet Cheese blog and is the cheese columnist for Specialty Food and Somm Journal magazines. Janet teaches cheese-appreciation classes around the country. Her journalism has received three James Beard Awards and the IACP Bert Greene Award, and her food writing has appeared in numerous national publications.