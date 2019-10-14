bay area life

How to assemble an Instagram-worthy cheese board

Did you know that California is the second largest cheese maker in the U.S.? In fact, California has been making cheese as long as it has been making wine! Real California Milk Cheeses are made with pride by local and regional makers, who offer a range of delicious, authentic and versatile cheeses. The key ingredient? Real California milk. In this episode, cheese educator Janet Fletcher shows Lizzie how to assemble the perfect cheese board.

Janet Fletcher is the author or co-author of nearly 30 books on food and beverage, including Cheese & Wine and Cheese & Beer. Janet publishes the weekly Planet Cheese blog and is the cheese columnist for Specialty Food and Somm Journal magazines. Janet teaches cheese-appreciation classes around the country. Her journalism has received three James Beard Awards and the IACP Bert Greene Award, and her food writing has appeared in numerous national publications.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbay area life
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA LIFE
A message from breast cancer survivors
Girls' Festival 2019
Top activities at the NorCal Renaissance Faire 2019!
Washington Hospital offers cutting-edge birthing technology
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 hurt in suspected DUI crash in SF
Bay Area Kurds rally in solidarity of their homeland in the midst of humanitarian crisis
Body found in San Jose neighborhood where Utah-based CEO went missing
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Fog delays main attraction on last day of SF Fleet Week 2019
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Thousands celebrate Italian Heritage Parade in SF
Show More
Big avocado earns Hawaii family Guinness World Records honor
49ers beat division-rival Rams on the road to improve to 5-0
Fortnite has been down for hours
UCB grad student says research may have been destroyed by PG&E outage
Diocese of Oakland mourns death of pastor, visiting archbishop
More TOP STORIES News