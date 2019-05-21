Step by step guide for sabering a bottle of champagne

Spencer has a saber, and he's not afraid to use it. In this segment, Spencer and James Hall (founder-winemaker of Patz & Hall) try fun and historical ways to open champagne, including popping bubbly using a sharp saber.Known as sabrage, using a long sword as a bottle opener is an ancient technique performed for ceremonial occasions-or in Napoleon's case, before battle and after a victory.Watch as Spencer sabers and sips his way to a sweet reward!