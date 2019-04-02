Food & Drink

Hungry for noodles: 5 top SF spots to enjoy without breaking the bank

Hai Ky Noodles. | Photo: Lucy L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more noodles in your life, on a bud? We're here to help.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable noodle joints in San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Pho Huynh Hiep 2 - Kevin's Noodle House




Photo: Paulina F./Yelp

Topping the list is Pho Huynh Hiep 2 - Kevin's Noodle House. Located at 1833 Irving St. (between 19th and 20th avenues.) in the Outer Sunset, the Vietnamese restaurant is the most popular inexpensive noodle spot in San Francisco, boasting four stars out of 1,548 reviews on Yelp.

With six locations around the Bay Area, this family-run business offers a menu of classic Vietnamese dishes, from bun (vermicelli noodles topped with grilled meat) to mi (an egg noodle soup with shrimp and fish cakes). But its signature dish is pho, available with chicken, meatballs or a combo of sliced steak, brisket, flank, tendon and tripe.

2. Cafe Bunn Mi




Photo: Jane N./Yelp

Next up is the Inner Richmond's Cafe Bunn Mi, situated at 417 Clement St. (between 6th Ave and Fifth Avenue). With four stars out of 1,159 reviews on Yelp, it's another Vietnamese spot that has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

While this spot's specialty is banh mi sandwiches, its menu also features an assortment of pho noodle soups that get high marks from reviewers. Look for variations like spicy beef, chicken, crab with fried tofu and more.

3. Hai Ky Noodles




Photo: Jeremy A./Yelp

The Tenderloin's Hai Ky Noodles, located at 707 Ellis St. (between Larkin and Polk streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 880 reviews.

Hai Ky Noodles specializes in Teochew cuisine, paying homage to the restaurant's Chinese founders, who emigrated from Vietnam to the U.S. in 1979, according to the business' website.

Expect a variety of affordable noodle options, like the house soup with pork, shrimp and chicken; or the dry-style mee pok, composed of chicken, minced pork, char siu and fishcake.

4. House Of Pancakes




Photo: Rachel C./Yelp

House of Pancakes, a specialist in Northern Chinese cuisine in Parkside, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 868 Yelp reviews.

Despite the name (which refers to savory pan-fried pancakes filled with beef and vegetables), hand-pulled noodles are a favorite item here, served in soups or stir-fries with lamb, beef, bean paste and more.

Head over to 937 Taraval St. (between 19th and 20th avenues) to see for yourself.

5. Pho 2000




Photo: Adam S./Yelp

Finally, check out Pho 2000, also in the Tenderloin, which has earned four stars out of 713 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant is located at 637 Larkin St. (between Willow and Eddy streets).

This fast-casual eatery, which is known for its large and inexpensive bowls of pho noodle soups, features an assortment of varieties to choose from, like the combo, with rare steak and beef balls; spicy beef and pork; and seafood or veggie options. There's a selection of vermicelli noodle bowls and pan-fried egg noodle stir fries, too.
---

