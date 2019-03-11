free food

Free Pancake Day at IHOP to raise money for children's charities

EMBED <>More Videos

Free Pancake Day returns to IHOP on Tuesday

IHOPs across the country will offer a free short stack of pancakes Tuesday for Free Pancake Day.

This year's theme is Flip it Forward for the Kids.

IHOP is asking for donations to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospital for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

How it works:
Visit any IHOP restaurant Tuesday and get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Enjoy your free pancakes and then choose to donate to charities that will help children battling critical illnesses.

The offer is for dine-in only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncfoodfree foodfree stuffdealsdonationscharities
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE FOOD
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
McDonald's offering free bacon on any menu item during 'Bacon Hour' next week
How to get a free Krispy Kreme dozen this week
Free ice cream in San Francisco today
TOP STORIES
Bay Area weather to hit 70s this weekend
CHP motorcycle officer suffers broken arm in San Mateo crash
Manohar Raju to replace Jeff Adachi as SF public defender
Tesla announces more stores will remain open, vehicle prices will rise
Man, woman dead after shooting outside Crunch Fitness gym in Santa Rosa
Oakland City Council member's son killed in shooting near USC
Accuweather Forecast: Dry pattern begins, weekend spring warmth
Show More
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Klay: Need more energy from Golden State fans
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Sad tweet of dad's empty donut shop goes viral
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
More TOP STORIES News