Ike's Love & Sandwiches opens 3rd SF store at the Stonestown Galleria

A new spot to score sandwiches has opened up shop at the Stonestown Galleria Mall. The third San Francisco location of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, the multi-state sandwich chain that got its start in the Castro, is now open at 3251 20th Ave., Suite 250 C.
Ike's is known for its signature sandwiches with quirky names, like the Lizzy's Lips (chicken, pepper jack cheese and Italian dressing) or the Michael Jordan, made with meatballs and marinara.
Expect a variety of veggie-friendly options, too, such as the Pilgrim, with vegan turkey, cranberry and sriracha. Designing your own sandwich is also an option.
Rounding things out are sides like jalapeno poppers, beer-battered onion rings, and mozzarella sticks (all of which can also be stuffed into sandwiches), and a selection of desserts. You can check out the full menu here.
The new Ike's has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
Abigail C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 13, wrote, "My sandwich was delicious, and I was super satisfied by it. The sourdough bread I ordered was toasted, but still soft enough not to destroy the roof of my mouth. The sandwich was a bit on the pricey side but in the same price range as the other restaurants surrounding it, and it's a big sandwich."
And Lisa A. wrote, "Great food, and even better service. You can never go wrong with Ike's. This is a new location, so the line will get long at lunch, but the sandwiches come out quick."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ike's Love & Sandwiches is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
