Healthy, delicious, easy recipes that will help boost your immune system

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With coronavirus on the rise, it's important to take proactive measures to boost your immune system. The good news: the key to keeping your immunity strong is right in front of you, on your plate (and in your pantry or freezer). While a healthy immune system relies on a balanced variety of vitamins and minerals over time, which is why it's so important to ensure consistent, positive eating habits, there are 3 super booster vitamins that can help turbocharge your immunity. Jennifer Tyler Lee shares three easy ways to boost your immunity using vitamin-packed fruits and vegetables.3 super booster vitamins: Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B6. All three of these vitamins work to support immune system function, and they also provide other added benefits like antioxidants for fighting free radicals and in the case of Vitamin C, iron absorption.Key points:Super booster vitamins = C, E, B6Better to get vitamins from food than supplementsKeep these stocked in your pantry or freezerTargets:Vitamin C: RDV = 75mg women, 90mg men (NIH info Vitamin C)Vitamin E: RDV: 15mg women & men (NIH info Vitamin E)Vitamin B6: RDV: 1.3mg women & men, up to 1.7mg for older people (NIH info Vitamin B6)Based on one 16oz smoothie70% RDI Vitamin C *for women23% RDI Vitamin B65% RDI Vitamin EExtra boost of Vitamin C:Oranges for peaches boosts to 113% RDI *for womenMango for peaches boosts to 90% RDIExtra boost of Vitamin E:Unsweetened almond milk for regular milk boosts to 54% RDIExtra boost of anti-inflammatory properties by adding a teaspoon of fresh gingerBased on 1 serving of salad with chicken73% RDI Vitamin B638% RDI Vitamin C *for women25% RDI Vitamin EAlternative good source of Vitamin B6:Salmon= 67% RDI*could also mention toasted chickpeas hereExtra boost of Vitamin EAdd sunflower seeds to boost to 39% RDIBased on cup serving of granola17% RDI Vitamin EExtra boost of vitamin E:Serve with almond milk to boost to 40% RDISwap almonds for walnuts to boost to 29% RDISwap sunflower seeds for walnuts to boost to 27% RDIExtra boost of vitamin C:Add strawberries to boost to 47% RDI