FOOD & DRINK

In-N-Out expanding to Colorado in 2020

EMBED </>More Videos

California's favorite burger chain is expanding to Colorado, but residents there won't be able to try the famous burgers, fries and shakes for another two years.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KGO) --
California's favorite burger chain is expanding to Colorado, but residents there won't be able to try the famous burgers, fries and shakes for another two years.

In-N-Out says it will open in Colorado Springs in late 2020.

City planners still need to approve the development plan.

RELATED: In-N-Out expands menu for first time in decades with addition of hot cocoa

Construction of its distribution center is expected to start in the spring.

The company says it's too early to say how many restaurants will open in the state.

Colorado will be the seventh state that's home to In-N-Out.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhamburgerburgersrestaurantu.s. & worldbusinessfast food restaurantCaliforniaColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
In-N-Out on the East Coast? Not in my lifetime, chain's president says
In-N-Out expanding to Colorado
In-N-Out expands menu with hot cocoa
FOOD & DRINK
How to celebrate National Bacon Day
Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea makes San Francisco debut in Stonestown Galleria
Bubble tea, hot chicken and more: What's trending on San Jose's food scene?
Free ice cream in San Francisco today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Woman captures brutal SF assault on video
Funeral held for Yemeni boy who died in Oakland hospital
Group of college football fanatics living on South Bay billboard down to two
Accuweather Forecast: Filtered sunshine with strong winds overnight
Warriors beat Blazers to avenge earlier loss this week
Warriors' Andre Iguodala ejected for 'hostile act' after throwing ball into stands
Alabama beats Oklahoma to reach title game
Clemson heading to College Football Playoff championship game
Show More
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
San Quentin escapee captured in Paso Robles
Suspected hit-and-run crash on Bay Bridge is causing late-night traffic nightmare
Accident shuts down part of I-280 in San Francisco
Thousands attend community vigil for slain officer in Northern California
More News