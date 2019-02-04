FOOD & DRINK

Indoor play center 'Little Oceanauts' opens its doors in Ingleside

Photo: Sandy L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new indoor play center has opened its doors in Ingleside. Little Oceanauts, which also hosts private parties on weekends, is located at 1917 Ocean Ave. (between Ashton Avenue and Ingleside Way).

Kids aged 3 and up can play on its "big kid" structure, with multiple slides, trampolines, tunnels and a ball pit. Children younger than 3 have a separate infant and toddler play area, with its own designated ball pit and soft foam structures.

There's also a party room for serving and eating food. The play center sells birthday party packages, which include time for a group, use of the private room and two hosts to help with setting up the party and cleaning up afterward. (Find out more here.)

The new play center has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

"Took my 2.5-year-old son here today. He had so much fun. The staff was friendly and so helpful," wrote Alexandra B. "Parking is a bit tough, but that is always the case for all businesses in the Ocean Avenue area."

And Yelper Krizhna S. added, "Took my son and niece to this indoor playground and they absolutely loved it! The place was super clean and the staff were very attentive. Tons of play space for the little kids ... And the hours are great, especially for the working parents who wants to take their kids out after work!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Little Oceanauts is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
