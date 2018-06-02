FOOD & DRINK

Is eating a Kit Kat like this a deal breaker?

EMBED </>More Videos

The internet is in an uproar over whether or not eating a Kit Kat without breaking the bars apart is acceptable. (Haley Byrd/Twitter, Shutterstock)

You know how the song goes: "Break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar!"

But if you don't break the bars apart before you bite into them, are you doing it right? The internet is debating that very question after Washington reporter Haley Byrd tweeted out a photo showing how her boyfriend ate his first Kit Kat, which he bit right into in one piece.


Those who saw Byrd's tweet were split over candy etiquette, with CNN anchor Jake Tapper imploring her to break up with her boyfriend immediately.



"Tough time to end a relationship, but you really had no choice," another user added.


Others came to the defense of Byrd's boyfriend, with one saying a personal tale about a similar experience.

"I know someone who does this. Reader, I married him. We don't talk about it. He eats his Kit Kats away from home," @JeakPaul wrote.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcandychocolateinternetbuzzworthywhat's trendingsocial media
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News