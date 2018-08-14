Israeli chain Burgerim brings its mini burgers, shakes to San Mateo

Craving fast food? You're in luck: a new Burgerim has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The growing Israeli franchise's new addition is located at 1324 W. Hillsdale Blvd. in San Mateo.
Diners choose between a single burger; packs of two or three; or a party box containing 16 of the signature 3-ounce patties. Each burger can be customized by selecting the bun, sauces, protein (beef, turkey, falafal, dry-aged beef, lamb, salmon, among others) and from a wide selection of toppings. Explore the array of flavor profiles, from wagyu beef and pineapple to veggie and a sunny side up egg.
In addition to burgers, visitors can also expect starters like chicken wings and crispy chicken strips, salads and milkshakes. Sides include sweet potato fries and onion rings.
Burgerim has gotten fair reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 38 reviews on Yelp.
Jared W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 24, wrote, "Pretty good burger. Reasonably priced, if not a tad on the high side because the burgers themselves are like large sliders. Lots of options for burger construction."
Yelper Tiffany M. added, "The inside was super clean, with large monitors, a bar and outside patio area. The burger was nothing special; however, they do have several different patty flavors and meats you can order. Salmon, chicken and veggie, too."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Burgerim is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
