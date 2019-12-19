Food & Drink

Popular Italian marketplace and restaurant 'Eataly' coming to the South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif (KGO) -- The popular Italian marketplace and food hall 'Eataly' will open its first Bay Area location at the Valley Fair Mall in San Jose.

The opening comes from its continuous success in 12 different countries all over the globe, including seven locations in the U.S.

The Marketplace hall will feature a 51,000-square-foot complex which will include all the Italian delicacies you can purchase.

RELATED: Maui, where farm to table comes to life

Some of the items you can find in its location include infused olive oils, cured meats, and white truffles.

The location is expected to open in 2021.
