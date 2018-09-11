It's a Grind brings coffee, tea and cafe fare to East Oakland

Coffee lovers, take note: there's a new shop in town. It's a Grind Coffee House is now open at 2521 Seminary Ave., Suite 3 in East Oakland.
According to its website, It's a Grind is a specialty coffee chain concept established in 1994 to provide high-quality gourmet coffee, espresso beverages, and snacks.
The small chain, which operates around 15 locations in three states and internationally, offers several blends, including a Central and South American espresso blend; a Latin American house blend; and Winter Blend, with hazelnut, Irish cream, vanilla and cinnamon; and much more.
Blended coffee drinks, tea, lemonade and more are also available. (See here for the full menu; prices and items may vary depending on location.)
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, It's A Grind Coffee House has been warmly received by patrons, though it's early days.
Hugo A., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on August 27, wrote, "A new, cool and beautifully decorated coffee house. I had their vanilla iced coffee. It was delicious, to say the least. They also serve food! I had a cheesesteak sandwich, which was delicious and didn't disappoint. The staff was beyond attentive."
Yelper Eunice G. added, "So glad these guys are here! Friendly service, great atmosphere, plus simple food and they open early! Thank you!!"
Head on over to check it out: It's a Grind Coffee House is open from 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
