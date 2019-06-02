Napa's JaM Cellars bottles exceptional wines at affordable prices

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Second-generation Napa Valley vintners John and Michele put the "J" and "M" in JaM Cellars! After crafting premium wines for nearly a decade, this dynamic duo decided to delve into the realm of approachable, affordable, and accessible wines-without compromising quality. In this segment, Spencer gets a taste of wine that leaves him wanting more!JaM Cellars specializes in making four mouth-watering wines: Butter Chardonnay, California Candy Dry Rosé, JaM Cabernet Sauvignon, and Toast Sparkling.With finishes ranging from rich berry to buttery goodness, this delectable wine pairs perfectly with a wide range of sweet and savory foods.Offering quality wine at prices under $20, head over toand pick up bottle!Address:JaM Cellars1460 First StreetNapa, California 94559