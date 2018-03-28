MAKE A WISH

Jersey Mike's donating 100 percent of sales today to Make-a-Wish Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Jersey Mike's restaurants in the Bay Area are donating 100 percent of sales today to Make-a-Wish Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

Remember Miles Scott? The little leukemia survivor who became "Batkid" for the day?

Well, today you can do your part to help children, just like him. All you have to do is get a bite to eat, today, Wednesday March 28.

Jersey Mike's restaurants around the Bay Area are donating 100 percent of sales to support Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.

So, spread the word. Your generosity can help grant a wish to a critically ill child.

Jersey Mike's restaurants in the Bay Area include:

2925 S. El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94403

301 Hartz Ave Ste. 100 Danville, CA 94526

6654 Koll Center Parkway Ste. 333 Pleasanton, CA 94566

3740 Fallon Road Dublin, CA 94568

634 San Antonio Rd Mountain View, CA 94040

251 Pittman Rd Suite C Fairfield, CA 94534

1167 W. El Camino Real Suite 101 Sunnyvale, CA 94087

3937 Rivermark Plaza Santa Clara, CA 95054

1088 E. Brokaw Rd.Suite 70 San Jose, CA 95131

15527 Union Avenue Los Gatos, CA 95032

1110 Leisure Town Rd Vacaville, CA 95687

870-B Blossom Hill Road San Jose, CA 95123

2982 Grant Line Rd Tracy, CA 95304
