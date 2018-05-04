PIZZA

JetBlue to deliver fresh NYC pizza by plane to your door

EMBED </>More Videos

You don't have to travel to the Big Apple to get a slice of fresh New York City pizza. (KGO-TV)

NEW YORK (KGO) --
You don't have to travel to the Big Apple to get a slice of fresh New York City pizza. JetBlue says it will deliver cheese or pepperoni pizza by plane for less than $20 a pie.

Right now, the offer is good for residents of Los Angeles. No word yet if the same deal will be extended to the Bay Area. JetBlue Airways Corp., which is headquartered in New York, says it has partnered with Patsy's Pizzeria of East Harlem for the special promotion.

RELATED: Domino's testing self-driving pizza delivery

Customers in the Los Angeles area can choose between a plain cheese pizza and a pepperoni pizza. The plain pizza will cost $12 and the pepperoni will cost $15. JetBlue says it will only deliver 350 pizzas a day.

RELATED: Disneyland to open restaurant inspired by Pizza Planet from 'Toy Story'

Los Angeles residents can place orders at jetblue.pizza and only certain zip codes will be available for delivery. Pizza tracking will be available on the site as well. The promotion runs from May 9 through May 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click here for a look at more stories about Pizza!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzadelivery serviceairplanecheesefoodAmerican foodfoodiesnack foodfast food restaurantfeel goodair traveltravelu.s. & worldairport newsNewarkNew YorkLos AngelesSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PIZZA
Papa John's founder resigns after admitting use of racial slur
SF woman on mission to deliver free pizza to homeless people
Tow truck driver buys pizza for immigrants found in truck
Customers startled by snake on man's head at Houston pizza shop
More pizza
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Show More
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
More News