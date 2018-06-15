FOOD & DRINK

Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella

EMBED </>More Videos

Kellogg's Company says it is voluntarily recalling Honey Smacks on fears that is could be contaminated with salmonella.

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan --
The makers of Honey Smacks are recalling boxes of the breakfast cereal because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the CDC, two cases of salmonella in Texas are being linked to the tainted cereal.

Kellogg Company said Thursday that the recall affects 15.3- and 23-ounce boxes with a best-used-by date between June 14, 2018 to June 14, 2019.

The boxes will also have a UPC code of 3800039103 for the 15.3-ounce box. A UPC code of 3800014810 will accompany the 23-ounce sized box.

If you have purchased the cereal, you should throw it away or contact the company for a full refund.

The CDC says exposure to salmonella can result in serious illness and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcerealfood safetyproduct recallsu.s. & worldsalmonella
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
We all scream for ice cream at Spark Social in San Francisco
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News