kfc

KFC offering new fried chicken and doughnut sandwich

By
KFC is shaking up the fried chicken sandwich craze with something sweet.

The fried chicken chain announced Tuesday it's testing out a doughnut fried chicken sandwich in select markets.

The sandwich will feature a fried piece of chicken filet between two glazed doughnuts for $5.99.

KFC is also testing a fried chicken and doughnut basket meal which includes chicken on the bone or chicken tenders paired with one or two doughnuts.

If you're looking to give this one a try, it's available now at more than 40 locations around Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantkfcdoughnuts
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KFC
KFC testing meatless fried chicken
Gas explosion levels KFC restaurant in North Carolina
Would you try $1 tacos from Burger King?
KFC to release Cheetos chicken sandwich
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF's Van Ness Improvement Project has some calling it 'Van Mess'
SF tech firm offers free Teslas, but there's a catch
Santa Clara to work to remove 49ers' power over non-NFL stadium operations
CDC: Please don't kiss chickens
Milpitas considers renaming street to Barack Obama Boulevard
Airbnb offers overnight stay at Downton Abbey filming location
Protest balloons fly high as Trump visits Bay Area for 1st time during presidency
Show More
East Bay teen hopes piano artwork inspires 'togetherness'
Currys begin marketing their foundation Eat. Learn. Play.
SF condo attack victim takes stand
Here's which well-known tech execs are donating to 2020 candidates
HUD Secretary Ben Carson greeted by protests during SF visit
More TOP STORIES News