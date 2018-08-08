Kono Pizza brings sweet treats and portable eats to downtown Berkeley

Kono Pizza has opened up shop in the neighborhood, giving diners a new way to devour the mix of cheese, sauce and toppings. You can find the national chain's newest location at 2282 Fulton St. in downtown Berkeley.
Get ready for all your favorite pizza toppings like sausage, mozzarella, onions, pepperoni, black olives and meatballs -- but all rolled up and baked inside a cone-shaped crust. Each portable cone is made to order and the dough and sauce are imported from Italy, the company explains on itswebsite.
The joint also offers sweet cones full of options like tiramisu cream, bananas, nuts, Nutella, chocolate pudding, caramel sauce, cannoli cream, and peanut butter and jelly.
Kono Pizza has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
"What an amazing new place to get nice quality pizza in a cone," Yelper Rickey B. wrote. "It feels like you're eating a ice cream but it's a pizza. I tried different ones and they all taste super. I suggest trying it out. You won't be disappointed."
Yelper Ed W. added, "Kono Pizza features pizzas in the shape of cones, where the dough forms the shape of a cone, and the toppings and sauce are within the cone itself. I tried the chicken Parmesan pizza cone, and the sauce and toppings were quite delicious."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself. Kono Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
