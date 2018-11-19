Kosher bakery Frena within weeks of opening Richmond District location

San Francisco's only kosher bakery is weeks away from opening its second location in the Richmond District.
Richmond residents have been eagerly awaiting the opening of Frena at 5549 Geary Blvd., the former home of Emma's Coffee House. News of the expansion was first reported earlier this year.
Acknowledging the anticipation, business owner Isaac Yosef told Hoodline that the team is "doing our best to open before Hanukkah," which begins this year on December 2.
Yosef said that Frena is still undergoing inspections at its new location, which made it challenging to confirm an exact opening date. This comes after months of renovations, including the addition of a brick oven behind the counter of the former coffee house.
Inside Frena's 6th Street location. | Photo: Frena/Facebook
Frena, which first opened at 132 6th St. in December 2016 under the name Taboon, is one of the only strictly kosher bakeries in the Bay Area.
Its core team consists of Yosef, co-founder Avi Edri, and Edri's childhood friend, a fourth-generation baker who goes by Yanni.
Known for its savory pastries and handmade donuts, Frena offers a wide range of freshly baked foods for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Many of its recipes are over 100 years old, passed down through generations from Yanni's great grandfather. Richmond residents can expect to see the same offerings at the new location, including a catering menu for special events.
While the word "kosher" historically refers to Jewish dietary rules, Yosef stressed that Frena's doors are open to everyone. "It doesn't matter what age, religion, or ethnicity you are."
A sampling of Frena's food options. | Photo: Frena/Facebook
To Yosef and team, opening a second location in the Richmond made sense. "We have a lot of clients from the Richmond who always come downtown to buy from us. It's a great local area for a small business, and very family-oriented."
Noting the neighborhood's existing diversity of cultures and cuisines, Yosef hopes to further enrich its offerings.
"We want to add Israeli food to the local vocabulary," he said. "People say they're going to get Mexican or Italian food, and now they can add our food to that list as well."
Frena co-founders Isaac Yosef and Avi Edri. | Photo: Frena/Facebook
Rather than considering Frena in competition with the existing eateries in the Richmond, Yosef said hopes for success for all the small businesses in the neighborhood. "The more variety of restaurants you have, the better it is for all local businesses."
Although the windows at 5549 Geary Blvd. are still covered as of press time, a sign on the window indicates that Frena is currently hiring for its new location.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
foodHoodlineSan Francisco