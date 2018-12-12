KRISPY KREME

Krispy Kreme BOGO for $1 is back on Dec. 12

EMBED </>More Videos

Krispy Kreme BOGO for $1 is back on Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

By
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
Krispy Kreme has a holiday gift for us on Wednesday with the return of the "Day of the Dozens" doughnut promotion.

If you buy a dozen doughnuts on Wednesday, Dec. 12, you can buy a second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for only $1.

"A dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 is a sweet deal. Come in and enjoy!" said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

The Winston-Salem based company is offering the deal at 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries.

Krispy Kreme also recently rolled out holiday-themed doughnuts.

Check out more stories related to Krispy Kreme,
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodkrispy kremeu.s. & worlddealssavingsbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Krispy Kreme celebrates National Coffee Day with 2 coffee creations
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
More krispy kreme
FOOD & DRINK
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Paying homage to former Noe Valley institution, Noe's Cantina to debut this month at Church & 24th
Oakland Eats: Elephant Sushi heads east, The Everest Momo preps first brick-and-mortar, more
Bobaholics brings bubble tea and more to North Valley
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison
Late Mayor Ed Lee honored on 1-year anniversary of his death
Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in San Francisco
Accuweather Forecast: Foggy and misty morning
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions today
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Decatur, Tennessee; felt in Atlanta
Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?
Strasbourg shooting: Suspect ID'd as manhunt continues after 2 killed
Show More
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
Surfer who drowned at Ocean Beach identified; GoFundMe created
Vandals make off with Snoopy's dog house in Concord Christmas theft
Authorities warning East Bay residents of burglars posing as PG&E workers
No suspicious package, device found after scare at Facebook building in Menlo Park
More News