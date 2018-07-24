KRISPY KREME

Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers can buy one dozen classic original glazed doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts on Friday, July 27.

Lenaé Frazier
A dozen doughnuts for a dollar? Yes, please!

To celebrate 81 years, Krispy Kreme is giving doughnut fans two ways to join the celebration. Customers can buy one dozen classic original glazed doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts on Friday, July 27.

Sweets lovers can also pick up the new glazed confetti doughnut, available for one week only Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2, while supplies last.

The special release glazed confetti doughnut features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic original glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.

A list of participating locations can be found on the company's website.

Click here for more stories related to Krispy Kreme.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodkrispy kremedonutsdealsu.s. & worldbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KRISPY KREME
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Krispy Kreme asking fans to vote on new doughnut flavor
Report reveals Krispy Kreme owner may buy Dunkin' Donuts
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More krispy kreme
FOOD & DRINK
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Goku Korean BBQ & Hot Pot brings Asian Fusion to Cambrian Park
Vine of the times: Oakland's top 3 wine tasting rooms
SF Eats: Dino Santino's Pizza renovating, North Beach rumblings, more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Charges filed against MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner appealing sexual assault conviction
Parts of Yosemite National Park closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire amid standoff shootout
Mugshot released of MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing
Gang of women steal $10K worth of Lululemon leggings
Show More
Hwy 24 reopens after CHP vehicle burns with exploding ammo
SF officials, merchants to discuss legislation banning on-site employee cafeterias
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Stanford
More News