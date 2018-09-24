KRISPY KREME

Krispy Kreme to give away free coffee, doughnuts on National Coffee Day

Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Coffee Day with two coffee creations.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. --
It's a match made in heaven -- coffee and doughnuts.

And now the two have truly become "one" at Krispy Kreme!

In honor of National Coffee Day (Saturday), the North Carolina-based doughnut maker is offering two new coffee creations available all week long.

The Coffee Glazed Doughnut and Original Glazed Coffee go on sale Monday.

RELATED: Krispy Kreme teams up with Reese's for peanut butter chocolate donuts

The "brewing doughnut" is an original doughnut with a coffee glaze, while its "glazing coffee" is like a glazed doughnut in a cup.

Coffee lovers can snag a free coffee, any size, on Saturday at participating locations -- Durham, Raleigh, Fuquay-Varina, Goldsboro, Greensboro, Knightdale, Rocky Mount, and Wake Forest are all included.

To make that deal even sweeter, the company is allowing rewards members to get a free doughnut with their coffee.

Don't have time to try the Original Glazed Coffee? That's fine. The company plans to make it a permanent menu item.

