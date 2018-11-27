Krispy Kreme doughnuts are dressed up for the holidays

We're dreaming of an iced Christmas. Santa Belly, Ugly Sweater and Holiday Plaid Doughnuts are in shops now! pic.twitter.com/duQ7Cic5Bz — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 24, 2018

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating the holiday season with the return of its limited-edition decorated holiday treats.The Santa Belly Doughnut is a chocolate cream-filled shell dipped in red icing and decorated like Santa's jolly belly. Then there's the Ugly Sweater Doughnut. This new tasty treat is a nod to the ugly sweater trend. It's dipped in green icing, sprinkled with confetti and decorated with over-the-top reindeer and penguin candy pieces.There's also a holiday Plaid Doughnut. It's the original Glazed Doughnut dipped in icing and decorated in a red and green plaid design. The Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut is covered in chocolate icing and festive holiday sprinkles.Krispy Kreme is also introducing the Peppermint Mocha. This holiday beverage features a rich espresso, dark chocolate and frosty peppermint flavor topped with whip cream and mini chocolate chips. It's available to customers hot, iced or frozen.The Christmas-themed creations will be available now through December 24.