Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme ready to unveil St. Patrick's Day-inspired line of doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is passing the luck of the Irish on to its customers' tastebuds this week.

The North Carolina-based chain's signature glazed doughnuts will be decorated with some St. Patrick's Day cheer.

RELATED | Sweet! Krispy Kreme rolls out nationwide delivery service on Leap Day

The doughnut chain is rolling out St. Patrick's Day-inspired doughnuts as some existing flavors are getting topped with green frosting and seasonal designs. This marks the first time that Krispy Kreme is going green with each flavored donut. Last year, the shop dyed its signature glazed donuts green for the holiday.

RELATED | Krispy Kreme opening new Times Square location with company's largest 'Hot Now' sign

This year, the "Leprechaun Trap" doughnut will be filled with Irish Kreme-flavored filling, resembling a pot of gold.

The doughnuts are available from March 14 through March 17 at participating Krispy Kreme restaurants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknckrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom speaks on COVID-19 outbreak, Grand Princess cruise
LIVE: More passengers disembark from Grand Princess
Containment zone ordered in New Rochelle, National Guard called in
Coronavirus: Santa Clara County schools, universities update
SF Mayor announces temporary housing plans for patients, homeless exposed to COVID-19
Bay Area school closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship in Bay Area
Show More
Grand Princess passenger says windowless ship quarantine was like solitary confinement
Santa Clara County cancels mass gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
WATCH IN 60: Grand Princess docked, Led Zeppelin lawsuit, Tesla's milestone
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers best south today
More TOP STORIES News